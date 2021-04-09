Arab League welcomes Biden’s remarks about two-state solution to settle Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Arab League (AL) Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul-Gheit on Thursday welcomed the remarks of U.S. President Joe Biden that affirmed the two-state solution as a base to settle the Israeli-Palestinian issue.

In a statement, Aboul-Gheit stressed “what happened in the past years of tightening the economic and political conditions for the Palestinians was a grave mistake.”

Now the U.S. administration is correcting that mistake by involving back the Palestinians as the basic partner of the peaceful process, Aboul-Gheit added.

He reiterated that the Biden administration’s decision to restore economic, developmental, and humanitarian assistance for Palestinians, including funding for the United Nations Relief and Work Agency (UNRWA), is “a positive step.”

He added that it’s important to swiftly work in the coming period on launching a serious peaceful process that has a clear fixed timetable for solving the Palestinian issue in a fairly comprehensive way.

On Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a statement introduced a 235-million-U.S.-dollars package of economic, development, and humanitarian aid for the Palestinians, a large portion of which will go to the UNRWA.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump cut hundreds of millions of dollars in aid to Palestinians, and during his administration, diplomatic contacts with Palestinians came to a halt.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the Security Council last month that Washington will “re-open diplomatic channels of communication” with Palestinians that has been cut off under the previous administration.