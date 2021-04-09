Israel signs tech innovation agreement with auto giant Stellantis

The Israel Innovation Authority (IIA) and the multinational carmaker Stellantis on Thursday announced the signing of a cooperation agreement in technological innovation.

“The agreement aims to create a framework for the provisions of assistance for jointly approved cooperation projects in innovation between Israeli entities and Stellantis,” the IIA and the company said in a joint statement.

Stellantis, headquartered in Amsterdam and hiring about 400,000 employees, was formally created in January by the merger of Italian-American carmaker Fiat-Chrysler and French rival Peugeot Group.

The agreement is part of the IIA’s R&D and Pilot Collaboration with Multinational Corporations (MNC) Program that offers a framework for technological cooperation between MNCs and innovative Israeli companies.

As part of the agreement, the IIA will support Stellantis in identifying technological developments that fall within its sphere of activity.

Regarding suitable technologies, the IIA will provide funding for the Israeli startups, while Stellantis will support the startups’ R&D, marketing, and other global activities.