New Zealand reports 3 new cases of COVID-19

New Zealand reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

The three infections were border-related cases involving recent returnees in managed isolation, while there was no new case in the wider New Zealand community, said the ministry.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases of COVID-19 detected at the New Zealand border was nine, it said.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand was 108, and the total number of confirmed cases reached 2,218, said the ministry, adding that the total number of tests processed by laboratories to date was 1,942,141.

New Zealand is currently at COVID-19 Alert Level 1 with no restrictions on gathering.