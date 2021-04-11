Severe weather kills two, injures several in U.S. Louisiana

At least two were killed and several people injured in the U.S. state of Louisiana following severe weather over Friday night and Saturday morning.

Authorities confirmed that one person was killed and seven injured after at least one tornado touched down early Saturday morning in St. Landry Parish of Louisiana. Separately, in Shreveport, a man was killed when a tree fell on his mobile home due to strong winds.

The National Weather Service confirmed the severe weather rolled across the state. Media reported that the same storm system caused significant damage 650 kilometers to the east in the state of Florida. Pictures from internet showed the remains of a store with its roof and walls largely gone.

According to PowerOutage.us, a website that tracks the power outage in the country, there are over 70,000 customers without power in the southern states of Louisiana, Florida, Mississippi and Arkansas as of Saturday afternoon.