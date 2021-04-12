Israel launches 45-mln-USD plan to set up, upgrade recycling centers

Israel has launched a plan to set up recycling centers across the country, in the amount of 149.5 million shekels (about 45 million U.S. dollars), the Israeli Ministry of Environmental Protection said on Sunday.

This is a support plan for local authorities in Israel to set up the recycling centers, or upgrade existing ones.

“Recycling in the homes sector has significant potential to increase recycling in Israel. It relies on the number of recycling centers in the local authorities, their accessibility and their quality,” the ministry said.

The materials collected in the recycling centers are directed to designated recycling plants in Israel or abroad, which handle the separated stream and derive value from it.

This includes paper, cardboard, glass, textiles, packaging, electronics and more.

The plan is part of a strategic national program for municipal waste management, the goal of which is to reduce the landfill rate to 20 percent by 2030 and to significantly increase the percentage of recycling.