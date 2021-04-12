Minks at Latvian farm test positive for COVID-19

Tests on nine dead minks at a fur farm in Latvia have revealed the COVID-19 infection, according to the Baltic country’s veterinarian authority.

The Food and Veterinary Service said late Saturday that the COVID-19 outbreak at the farm was discovered as part of a monitoring that is being conducted to detect possible cases on fur animals and prevent further transmissions.

All animals that die at Latvia’s fur farms are routinely tested for COVID-19. There has been no information about possible culling though.

The veterinary service said that the situation at the Baltic Devon mink farm, which has around 60,000 minks, is under control. Its territory has been fenced off and any movement of animal products to and from the farm has been halted.

An epidemiological investigation has also been started into the outbreak at the farm, which belongs to a Dutch-registered company.

According to the veterinarian authority, there are around 130,000 animals at the nine fur farms registered in Latvia.