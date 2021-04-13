Germany to take on new debt of 650 bln euros over COVID-19 crisis: study

The German federal, state and local governments would take on an estimated 650 billion euros (773.1 billion U.S. dollars) in new debt between 2020 and 2022 in the course of the COVID-19 crisis, according to calculations published by the German Economic Institute (IW) on Tuesday.

“Depending on what happens in the coming weeks and months, this figure could be even higher,” said IW Director Michael Huether in a statement. The COVID-19 pandemic “was and remains the greatest economic and sociopolitical challenge of the postwar period.”

If all of Germany’s COVID-19 debt was to be repaid within 20 years, as the government plans, the country would have to repay 24 billion euros annually and in return would have to make savings in other sectors so that the public sector could generate surpluses again, according to IW.

IW noted that an “time extension of the repayment of the coronavirus-related debts would relieve the public budgets in the coming years” and recommended to stretch repayment corridor over 40 years, given the importance of other investments for new growth.

“The current repayment plan is very ambitious, but inconsistent and leads to unnecessary macroeconomic problems,” said Huether, adding that “future-oriented investments are needed so that Germany can cope with the coronavirus debt.” (1 euro=1.19 U.S. dollars)