Protein may predict prognosis in stroke patients: Spanish researchers

According to Spanish researchers, a protein known as calprotectin could help predict how patients function after a stroke.

In a communique published on Monday, the Center of Applied Medical Research (CIMA) of the University of Navarra said that “calprotectin is a protein that is principally produced by neutrophils, a type of white blood cell that increase in cases of inflammation.”

“Our study, which was carried out on 748 patients treated at the Royal Navarre Hospital, confirms that their detection in the blood is associated with a higher risk of mortality,” commented Doctor Josune Orbe from CIMA’s Atherothrombosis Laboratory.

Stroke is a cerebrovascular problem caused by the lack of blood necessary for the brain due to the presence of a thrombus. It is the main cause of mortality for Spanish women and the second for men. The treatment of stroke patients is a major expense for the Spanish public health service. Developing tools to accurately predict the prognosis of the patient would allow an adequate selection of treatments and the optimization of existing resources.

The authors consider that the detection of the protein is useful in establishing a prognosis for victims of an ischemic stroke. “When combined with other markers commonly used in clinical practice, it significantly improved the predictive models of clinical evolution in ischemic strokes,” explained Dr. Orbe.

The authors concluded that “this protein may be involved in the mechanisms of thrombus formation and constitutes a potential target in the treatment of strokes.”