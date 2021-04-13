Turkey, Libya affirm commitment to E. Mediterranean maritime accord

Turkey and Libya’s new unity government were committed to a maritime demarcation agreement in the Eastern Mediterranean, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.

Libya’s new unity government Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah visited Turkey’s capital Ankara on Monday with a delegation of ministers for the Turkey, Libya High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council meeting.

Turkey and its businessmen are ready to contribute to the reconstruction of Libya, Erdogan said at a joint press conference with the Libyan prime minister.

“Libya will host many projects in the field of development. We wish Turkish companies to carry out these projects,” Dbeibeh said.

Turkey and Libya also signed several agreements, including the construction of power plants and an airport of the war-torn country.

In 2019, Ankara and Libya’s UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) signed a maritime demarcation agreement and a military cooperation accord.

Libya had been politically divided between eastern and western governments for years before the Government of National Unity was approved recently by Libya’s House of Representatives.