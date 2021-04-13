Turkey seeks detention of 84 suspects over failed coup

Turkish prosecutors on Tuesday issued detention warrants for 84 suspects over their alleged links to a network accused of orchestrating a coup attempt in 2016.

Police launched simultaneous operations in 49 provinces to arrest the suspects, upon the order of the Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office in Izmir, the state-run Anadolu agency reported.

Those targeted in the operations were reportedly soldiers on active duty, expelled military personnel, and on-duty police officers.

The suspects have alleged connections with the network headed by the U.S.-based Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen, said the agency.

The Turkish government blames Gulen and his network for masterminding the coup bid in July 2016, in which 250 people were killed, and has been pushing for his extradition.