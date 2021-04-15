Turkey’s daily COVID-19 infections surpass 60,000

Turkey confirmed 62,797 more novel coronavirus cases on Wednesday, its highest single-day figure since the start of the pandemic, taking the tally to 4,025,557. Meanwhile, Lebanon registered 2,460 new infections, raising the caseload to 502,299.

In Turkey, the death toll from the virus rose by 279 to 34,734, while the total recoveries climbed to 3,480,146 after 55,413 more cases recovered in the last 24 hours.

The death toll from the virus in Lebanon went up by 40 to 6,778, and the positivity rate of COVID-19 PCR tests stands at 14.8 percent, according to its health ministry.

Iran reported 25,582 new COVID-19 infections and 304 more deaths on Wednesday, taking its caseload to 2,143,794 and total fatalities to 65,359.

A total of 1,739,002 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered or been discharged from hospital, but 4,539 others remain in critical condition, Iran’s Ministry of Health and Medical Education said in a statement.

The Iraqi Ministry of Health reported on Wednesday 7,972 new coronavirus cases, raising the total nationwide infections to 949,050.

It also reported 40 new deaths, raising the death toll from the infectious virus to 14,836, while the total recoveries in Iraq climbed by 5,196 to 831,519.

In Morocco, a total of 703 people tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the tally of infections to 503,664, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

In the past 24 hours, five people have died from the disease, taking the toll to 8920 in the country, while the total number of recoveries in Morocco increased to 489,928 after 640 more were added.

Israel’s Ministry of Health reported 170 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, raising the total infections in the country to 836,504.

The death toll from the virus rose by three to 6,312, while the total recoveries rose to 827,184 after 416 newly recovered cases were added.

The number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Israel reached nearly 5.34 million, or 57.2 percent of its total population, since the vaccination campaign began on Dec. 20, 2020.

Egyptian Health Minister Hala Zayed said on Wednesday that the government is preparing the vast Cairo International Convention and Exhibition Centre for mass COVID-19 vaccination, noting the center can accommodate 10,000 citizens daily.

Egypt has so far reported a total of 212,130 COVID-19 cases, including 12,526 deaths and 160,431 recoveries.

Libya’s Ministry of Health on Wednesday announced receiving 150,000 doses of the Chinese COVID-19 vaccine Sinovac from Turkey.

Libya’s National Center for Disease Control on April 10 started a vaccination campaign against COVID-19 in the capital Tripoli. The priority will be given to medical staff treating COVID-19 patients inside isolation units, followed by the elderly with chronic diseases, and then medical workers in different hospitals and medical centers.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Libya so far is 170,045, including 155,117 recoveries and 2,834 fatalities, according to the Libyan National Center.