Cyprus Airways to launch Summer Schedule with new routes

Cyprus Airways Summer schedule is expected shortly, which will include new destinations as well as new Mediterranean inter-connectivity, according to a press release sent out Saturday.

The airline estimates that it will be operating its Summer flight schedule from May, ramping up into the Summer months with its fresh inventory, as part of the travel recovery.

The release adds: ‘Cyprus Airways is appreciative of the international effort to make travel easier, coordinated, and safe with initiatives like the digital green certificate that would allow EU citizens who have been vaccinated, tested negative or recovered from Covid-19 to travel more freely within the EU’.

George Mavrocostas Chief Operations Officer of Cyprus Airways, said: “We understand our importance to the local economy and are proud of the fact that while most countries have left their planes on the ground we continued to fly and serve the nation. The upcoming announcement on our Summer schedule and expanded destinations will give comfort to the many stakeholders in the Cyprus hospitality industry and we look forward to playing our role in supporting tourism moving forward as we have always done.”