Aguirre leads Santos Laguna to victory over Toluca

Mexico U-23 striker Eduardo Aguirre scored twice in 20 first-half minutes to fire Santos Laguna to a 3-1 home win over Toluca in the Liga MX on Sunday.

The 22-year-old opened the scoring in the fourth minute by heading in from close range after Santiago Munoz nodded an Alan Cervantes cross into his path.

Aguirre then thumped a dipping 25-yard drive into the top left corner, leaving goalkeeper Luis Garcia with no chance.

Munoz was again the provider as Juan Ferney added a third goal before Alexis Canelo pulled a late goal back for the visitors.

Toluca was forced to play the last 10 minutes with 10 men after Brazilian midfielder Diego Rodrigues was sent off for a bad foul on Ferney.

Santos Laguna is now fifth in the 18-team standings with 25 points from 15 matches while Toluca is eighth, six points further back.