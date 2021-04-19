Chelsea will play Leicester City in next month’s FA Cup final after both sides booked their final places with narrow wins in the weekend’s semi-finals.

Saturday saw Chelsea assure their fourth FA Cup final appearance in five years with a 1-0 win over a disappointing Manchester City thanks to a 55th-minute goal from Hakim Ziyech.

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola made several changes from the side that qualified for the semi-finals of the Champions League in midweek and also lost midfielder Kevin de Bruyne with an ankle injury soon after the break.

In the second semi-final, which was played on Sunday, Kelechi Iheanacho’s 10th goal in seven games was enough to give Leicester City a 1-0 win at home to Southampton to book the club’s first FA Cup final appearance since 1969.

The 55th-minute goal came from the only shot on target from either of the two teams in a game that was played in front of 4,000 fans at Wembley Stadium.

Sunday also saw Manchester United maintained their slim Premier League title hopes with a 3-1 win at home to Burnley thanks to two goals from Mason Greenwood and a late strike to Edinson Cavani.

Greenwood put United ahead in the 48th minute and although James Tarkovski equalized two minutes later, Greenwood put his side back ahead six minutes from time before Cavani assured the win in the 3rd minute of injury time.

Newcastle United all but ended their relegation fears, while denting West Ham United’s hopes of a top-four finish with an exciting 3-2 win.

West Ham’s hopes were hit in the 36th minute when Issa Diop scored an own goal and Craig Dawson was sent off for a second yellow card.

Joelinton doubled Newcastle’s lead before the break, but it looked as if West Ham would take a point after Diop pulled a goal back and Jesse Lingard’s 80th-minute penalty made it 2-2.

However, Newcastle substitute Joe Wilcock scored an 82nd-minute winner with just his second touch of the game.

Josh Maja’s 59th-minute penalty ended a four-game losing run for Fulham, who were seconds away from three vital points away to Arsenal, only to be denied by an equalizer from Eddie Nketiah in the seventh minute of injury time. The draw leaves Fulham six points from safety with just five games left to play.

Gylfi Sigurdsson and Harry Kane both scored twice as Everton and Tottenham drew 2-2 on Friday night, with Kane suffering an ankle injury which makes him a serious doubt for next weekend’s Carabao Cup final.

Willian Jose’s first goal for Wolves gave them a 1-0 win at home to Sheffield United and confirmed Sheffield’s relegation to the Championship with six games left to play.

Norwich City will replace Sheffield when they became the first team to be promoted from the Championship, after Swansea and Brentford failed to win their respective games meant they were up before kicking off their 3-1 defeat at home to Bournemouth.