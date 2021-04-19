How Much Longer Can Mourinho Hold On?

A few short months ago, it looked like this was going to be a vintage season for Jose Mourinho and Tottenham Hotspur. Before Christmas, the team spent a few weeks at the top of the English Premier League table.

Gareth Bale had arrived in London with a flurry of publicity, the club was still in three cup competitions, and all was well. That must feel like a lifetime ago for the Portuguese coach. Spurs are floundering, and their defeat at home to Manchester United feels like a watershed moment.

The contrast between this league encounter between Spurs and Mourinho’s former club couldn’t have been more stark. In their first encounter, way back in October at Old Trafford, Tottenham walked away with a 6-1 win. Back then, it was Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer who was worried about his job.

United looked set for another season of disappointment while Tottenham rode high. Everything has changed dramatically for both sides since then. United’s 3-1 win at Tottenham’s stadium has helped to solidify second place in the table behind runaway leaders Manchester City.

There’s also a strong chance that United will end the season as Europa League winners. Mourinho’s men now face an uphill struggle to secure Champions League qualification.

There’s a theory among some fans that Mourinho will keep his job so long as Spurs win a trophy this season. They have a chance to do so in the EFL Cup final against Manchester City at the end of April. If Spurs are victorious in that game, it will be the club’s first silverware for well over a decade. The problem with that is the trophy itself.

While the EFL Cup is still listed as a “major” cup competition, it’s lightly regarded by elite clubs. It guarantees European qualification for next season, but only to the Europa League.

Mourinho’s mission was to deliver Champions League football as a bare minimum. It’s still mathematically possible for them to do so, but only the most optimistic of gamblers would fancy their chances. Two of the top four spots are – in real terms, even if not mathematically guaranteed – taken by the two Manchester teams. Of the remaining contenders, Leicester City, Chelsea, and West Ham United are all better placed than Spurs.

Even Liverpool, who’ve had a woeful season by the standards of the past few years, look more likely to grab a top-four finish than Tottenham Hotspur.

Having mentioned gambling, perhaps we have to look to that as an argument for leaving Mourinho in situ. Spurs' chairman Daniel Levy has gambled several times in the past by firing managers, and he hasn't always won. Parting with Mauricio Pochettino to bring in Mourinho was a gamble and doesn't appear to have been a good one. It's understood that firing Mourinho would involve giving the famous coach an eye-watering severance payment.

That leaves you wondering whether to spend more money in pursuit of whatever you just lost or to give up the ghost. Levy has to work out whether spending money to get rid of Mourinho would be worth the potential return.

If, for argument's sake, it would cost Levy £30m to get rid of Mourinho, he has to work out whether the cash would best be spent doing that, or it would be better to give Mourinho the £30m as a transfer fund in the hope he could use it to improve the team.

Perhaps there’s a better way of looking at this for Levy. Instead of looking at what Spurs stand to lose by firing Mourinho, he may need to look at what they stand to lose by keeping him. The best-case scenario for the club this season, in realistic terms, is that they win the EFL Cup and finish fifth or sixth in the league.

That means no Champions League football next season, which probably means no more Harry Kane or Son Heung-min. Both players deserve to be playing on the grandest stage in the sport, and Spurs can’t offer that to them if they miss out on the Champions League. Sources close to Kane have already indicated that he’ll hand in a transfer request if the club doesn’t finish within the top four.

Ironically, Manchester United is believed to be his preferred destination. Spurs won’t be able to persuade him to stick around for another season of rebuilding if the same man is at the help. If they parted with Mourinho and brought in a promising replacement, perhaps Kane and Son would both be prepared to give it one more season before deciding to call it quits.

There’s another factor in all this that we haven’t mentioned yet, and that’s the fans. Within the past month, it’s become apparent to anyone who follows football trends on social media that the majority of Spurs fans have given up on the Mourinho project and want him to go.

They believe that the style of football he plays is too negative and that he isn’t capable of turning the flagging team around. If fans were in stadiums this season, we’d have heard the noise of their discontent several weeks ago, and Mourinho would probably already be gone. The moment fans are allowed back into their stadiums – which hopefully isn’t far away – they’ll express that view in full voice. Jose Mourinho is probably already on borrowed time at Spurs, and he doesn’t have many bargaining chips left.

The EFL Cup would be useful, but it might not be enough. The smart money says he won’t be in the dugout for the start of the 2021/2022 season.