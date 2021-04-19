Iran reports 24,346 new COVID-19 cases, 2,261,435 in total

The Iranian Health Ministry on Monday reported 24,346 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country’s total infections to 2,261,435.

The pandemic has so far claimed 67,130 lives in Iran, up by 398 in the past 24 hours, said Sima Sadat Lari, spokeswoman for the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education, during her daily briefing.

A total of 1,797,319 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 4,843 remain in intensive care units, she noted.

The spokeswoman added that 14,500,519 tests have so far been carried out across the country.

Iran reported initial cases of the disease in February 2020.