New Era: Meeting on regional issues and cooperation held in Cyprus

The foreign ministers of Cyprus, Greece, Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) held a two-day meeting on regional issues and cooperation in the resort town of Paphos over the weekend.

Cyprus’ Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides said the agenda included issues ranging from the situation in Libya, Syria, Yemen and Afghanistan, to energy, civil protection, genetics and molecular medicine, education, the pandemic, digital innovation, tourism, climate and defense.

“We have decided to continue our contacts in this framework, with the possibility of more countries joining us and of expanding the spectrum of issues being discussed, and I expect to have a follow-up during the next period of time,” he added.

Christodoulides said the meeting signifies the new era the region has entered, driven by a common vision of stability, prosperity and peace through cooperation.

“As cooperation is further enhanced, we see a path to institutionalizing this cooperation in a regional forum for cooperation and security always based on a positive agenda,” he added.

The foreign ministers noted that significant positive political developments have taken place recently, including the agreements for normalizing the relations between Israel and the UAE, and the establishment and operation of the Cairo gas forum, Christodoulides said.