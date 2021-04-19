Syrian presidential elections to be held in May: parliament

The Syrian presidential elections will be held in May, the Syrian parliament announced on Sunday.

Running for the elections will start as of April 19, said parliament speaker, Hamoudeh Sabbagh. He added that those wanting to run for the elections can submit their applications within the next 10 days.

He said that the Election Day for the Syrians abroad is set on May 20, while for the Syrians inside the country, it will be held on May 26.

“I call upon Syrians to practice their right in choosing the president of the Syrian Arab Republic,” he said.