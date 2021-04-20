Australia looks to accelerate COVID-19 vaccine rollout for over-50s

Australians over the age of 50 could receive coronavirus vaccines earlier than planned under a new rollout timetable.

The National Cabinet, which is made up of Prime Minister Scott Morrison and state and territory leaders, on Monday evening announced a plan to bring the vaccination timetable for over 50s forward.

Under the initial rollout plan, the vaccination of Australians aged 50-69 was not due to start until mid-year, but Morrison said it could begin within weeks.

It comes after the government restricted access to the AstraZeneca vaccine for people under 50 over blood clot concerns.

As of Monday there had been 1.58 million COVID-19 vaccines administered in Australia with a population of about 25 million.

Australia had produced about 2.3 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine locally and received a further 714,000 from overseas as of April 14, meaning millions have not yet been administered, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

“There are strong, strong arguments for the bringing forward of over 50s with the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is a safe and effective vaccine for those aged over 50,” Morrison told reporters.

National Cabinet also agreed that mass vaccination hubs should be used to support the network of general practitioners (GPs) and pharmacists in the rollout.

Morrison said he hoped the hubs would be used to vaccinate Australians under 50 in the last three months of 2021.

“And so there’s a lot of work to be done given that would be effectively, if we wished, a 12-week sprint to be able to do that safely and effectively,” he said.

As of Monday afternoon, there had been 29,543 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Australia, and the numbers of locally and overseas acquired cases in the last 24 hours were zero and 24 respectively, according to the latest figures updated on Monday evening from the Department of Health.