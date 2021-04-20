Bird trapping with limesticks is on the rise in Cyprus, say CABS

The Committee Against Bird Slaughter (CABS) reports today that bird trapping with limesticks is on the rise once again in Cyprus.

In a press release issued Tuesday, CABS cites studies showing that less migratory songbirds tend to migrate in spring. Those that do, migrate faster than they do in autumn in order to their breeding destinations. They also carry less fat so are less attractive for the restaurants. Therefore, spring was never observed to be the peak season for illegal bird trapping activity.

This coupled with sustained field investigations and reporting to the competent authorities, CABS teams had previously observed a steady decline in the number of active incidents of illegal bird trapping in recent spring seasons. However, initial findings for this spring (2021) appear to buck this trend.

“Since our teams began monitoring the situation on Cyprus just few days ago, +90% of the historical trapping sites our teams checked were confirmed as active. This amounts to hundreds of limesticks on trees and thousands of feathers on the ground. It is like nobody is disturbing the trappers, when CABS is not searching for them,” said Alexander Heyd, CABS Chief Operations Officer.

The decision to dismantle the police Anti-Poaching Squad, which was the only police unit in Cyprus under the MMAD effective in disrupting and preventing wild bird poaching is now bearing its consequences.

Heyd added “It is now clear that the plan drafted by Parliament to introduce higher fines is not worth the paper it is written on, because what has been promised cannot be delivered with ever shrinking pro-active enforcement on the ground.”

The bird protection volunteers found and reported seven active trappings sites on a single day.