Libya, Algeria discuss security cooperation

Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah met with Algerian Foreign Minister Sabri Boukadoum here on Monday to discuss security cooperation between the two countries.

“The meeting, which was held at the Prime Minister’s Office, discussed enhancing coordination and political consultation on various issues of common concern,” said a statement issued by the Libyan Prime Minister’s information office.

Both sides agreed “to continue coordination and consultations on confronting security threats in the region, such as terrorism, transnational organized crime, drug smuggling, arms trade, and illegal immigration,” the statement said.

The officials also agreed on the importance of expediting preparatory meetings for the 14th session of the Joint Higher Executive Committee, the statement added.

Libya is working to activate the Maghreb Union and call for a meeting of the Union countries at the level of foreign ministers, the statement said.