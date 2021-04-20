Russian airstrikes destroy terrorist base in Syria

The Russian Aerospace Forces launched airstrikes against a terrorist training base near Syria’s Palmyra, killing up to 200 militants, the Russian military said Monday.

In the camouflaged base northeast of Palmyra, illegal armed groups were planning attacks on government agencies in major cities to destabilize the situation in Syria ahead of the presidential elections, said Alexander Karpov, deputy head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria.

After confirming the location of the terrorist objects through various channels, Russian aircraft destroyed two shelters, up to 200 militants, 24 pickups with heavy machine guns, about 500 kg of ammunition and components for creating improvised explosive devices, he said.