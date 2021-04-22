Cyprus base bird trapping results revealed at international webinar

Officers in charge of the Sovereign Base Area Police Community Action Team (CAT) tasked with combating bird trapping, presented its results and action plan at an international webinar hosted by Bird Life Cyprus last month.

The webinar, which was attended virtually by concerned parties across Europe, listened as the SBA Police revealed a close to 95 per cent reduction in the illegal trapping of Ambelopoulia, also known as black caps.

In previous years, the most common and effective method of trapping was by using mistnets, where the helpless birds are lured into nets by bird imitating devices and then killed and sold as an underground ‘delicacy’ in restaurants.

The most recent police statistics show an astonishing 98 per cent reduction in the use of mistnets and an incredible 93 per cent reduction in the number of lime sticks found to be in trapping hotspot areas.

Superintendent Andreas Pitsillides, who heads up the Bird trapping Steering Group, has been at the heart of the police’s efforts to combat the illegal activity in the Eastern SBAs, and he explained this week why the dedicated CAT team have achieved such great results.

He said: “We have and will continue with the same determination to combat this illegal activity by applying a zero-tolerance approach on bird trapping activities and we aim to reduce it even further and hopefully even eradicate the problem by working alongside our key partners and Non-Governmental Organisations.

“I am very grateful to all of the key stakeholders and members of my steering group and the Police CAT team for their dedication and commitment in delivering these outstanding results and saving thousands of migrating birds.”

But the superintendent, despite feeling proud of the team’s efforts, warned that complacency should not be allowed to creep in and he said it was imperative that they continued with the same positive momentum as the trapping season fast-approaches.

“We should not be complacent as the bird trappers could easily return to these illegal activities due to the high monetary gains,” he said.

“We look forward to this problem being eradicated and we can hopefully see a culture shift among many towards wildlife protection and biodiversity in general.”