S. Korea’s nuke envoy holds phone talks with U.S. counterpart over Korean Peninsula issue

South Korea’s top nuclear envoy held phone talks with his U.S. counterpart on Thursday over the Korean Peninsula issues, Seoul’s foreign ministry said.

Noh Kyu-duk, South Korea’s special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, talked over phone with Sung Kim, acting U.S. assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs.

During the dialogue, Noh and Kim assessed the close cooperation and coordination between Seoul and Washington, which have been underway in the process of the U.S. policy review over the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) currently in its final stage.

They exchanged views on how to cooperate between the two sides for a progress in the complete denuclearization of and the permanent peace settlement on the Korean Peninsula.

Noh and Kim agreed to continue close consultations at every level for a successful summit between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Joe Biden scheduled for late May.