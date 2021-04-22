Today in History – April 22

1898 – Spanish–American War: The USS Nashville captures a Spanish merchant ship.

1906 – The 1906 Intercalated Games, now recognized as part of the official Olympic Games, open in Athens.

1915 – The use of poison gas in World War I escalates when chlorine gas is released as a chemical weapon in the Second Battle of Ypres.

1930 – The United Kingdom, Japan and the United States sign the London Naval Treaty regulating submarine warfare and limiting shipbuilding.

1944 – The 1st Air Commando Group using Sikorsky R-4 helicopters stage the first use of helicopters in combat with combat search and rescue operations in the China Burma India Theater.

1944 – World War II: Operation Persecution is initiated: Allied forces land in the Hollandia (currently known as Jayapura) area of New Guinea.

1944 – World War II: In Greenland, the Allied Sledge Patrol attack the German Bassgeiger weather station.

1945 – World War II: Prisoners at the Jasenovac concentration camp revolt. Five hundred twenty are killed and around eighty escape.

1948 – Arab–Israeli War: The port city of Haifa is captured by Jewish forces.

1951 – Korean War: The Chinese People’s Volunteer Army begin assaulting positions defended by the Royal Australian Regiment and the Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry at the Battle of Kapyong.

1954 – Red Scare: Witnesses begin testifying and live television coverage of the Army–McCarthy hearings begins.

1969 – British yachtsman Sir Robin Knox-Johnston wins the Sunday Times Golden Globe Race and completes the first solo non-stop circumnavigation of the world.

1969 – The formation of the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) is announced at a mass rally in Calcutta.

1970 – The first Earth Day is celebrated.

1972 – Increased American bombing in Vietnam prompts anti-war protests in Los Angeles, New York City, and San Francisco.

1977 – Optical fiber is first used to carry live telephone traffic.

1983 – The German magazine Stern claims the “Hitler Diaries” had been found in wreckage in East Germany; the diaries are subsequently revealed to be forgeries.

1992 – In a series of explosions in Guadalajara, Mexico, 206 people are killed, nearly 500 injured and 15,000 left homeless.

1993 – Eighteen-year-old Stephen Lawrence is murdered in a racially motivated attack while waiting for a bus in Well Hall, Eltham.

1997 – Haouch Khemisti massacre in Algeria where 93 villagers are killed.

2000 – In a pre-dawn raid, federal agents seize six-year-old Elián González from his relatives’ home in Miami.

2004 – Two fuel trains collide in Ryongchon, North Korea, killing up to 150 people.

2005 – Japan’s Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi apologizes for Japan’s war record.

2008 – The United States Air Force retires the remaining F-117 Nighthawk aircraft in service.

2013 – The Royal Canadian Mounted Police arrest and charge two men with plotting to disrupt a Toronto area train service in a plot claimed to be backed by Al-Qaeda elements.

2014 – More than 60 people are killed and 80 are seriously injured in a train crash in the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s Katanga Province.

2016 – The Paris Agreement is signed, an agreement to help fight global warming.

2019 – The 2019 Luzon earthquake kills at least 18 people in the Philippines.