Today in History – April 23

1914 – First baseball game at Wrigley Field, then known as Weeghman Park, in Chicago.

1918 – World War I: The British Royal Navy makes a raid in an attempt to neutralise the Belgian port of Bruges-Zeebrugge.

1920 – The Grand National Assembly of Turkey (TBMM) is founded in Ankara. The assembly denounces the government of Sultan Mehmed VI and announces the preparation of a temporary constitution.

1927 – Cardiff City defeat Arsenal in the FA Cup Final, the only time it has been won by a team not based in England.

1935 – The Polish Constitution of 1935 is adopted.

1940 – The Rhythm Club fire at a dance hall in Natchez, Mississippi, kills 198 people.

1941 – World War II: The Greek government and King George II evacuate Athens before the invading Wehrmacht.

1942 – World War II: Baedeker Blitz: German bombers hit Exeter, Bath and York in retaliation for the British raid on Lübeck.

1945 – World War II: Adolf Hitler’s designated successor, Hermann Göring, sends him a telegram asking permission to take leadership of the Third Reich. Martin Bormann and Joseph Goebbels advise Hitler that the telegram is treasonous.

1946 – Manuel Roxas is elected the last President of the Commonwealth of the Philippines.

1949 – Chinese Civil War: Establishment of the People’s Liberation Army Navy.

1951 – Cold War: American journalist William N. Oatis is arrested for espionage by the Communist government of Czechoslovakia.

1961 – Algiers putsch by French generals.

1967 – Soviet space program: Soyuz 1 (Russian: Союз 1, Union 1) a manned spaceflight carrying cosmonaut Colonel Vladimir Komarov is launched into orbit.

1968 – Vietnam War: Student protesters at Columbia University in New York City take over administration buildings and shut down the university.

1971 – Bangladesh Liberation War: The Pakistan Army and Razakars massacre approximately 3,000 Hindu emigrants in the Jathibhanga area of East Pakistan (now Bangladesh).

1985 – Coca-Cola changes its formula and releases New Coke. The response is overwhelmingly negative, and the original formula is back on the market in less than three months.

1990 – Namibia becomes the 160th member of the United Nations and the 50th member of the Commonwealth of Nations.

1993 – Eritreans vote overwhelmingly for independence from Ethiopia in a United Nations-monitored referendum.

1993 – Sri Lankan politician Lalith Athulathmudali is assassinated while addressing a gathering, approximately four weeks ahead of the Provincial Council elections for the Western Province.

1999 – NATO bombs the headquarters of Radio Television of Serbia, as part of their aerial campaign against the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia.