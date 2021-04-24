Cooperation is the key to climate change action

Climate change is a human task that can only be solved through international cooperation, a German expert said in a written interview with Xinhua following a video summit between the leaders of China, France and Germany last week.

“Global communication is an important basis for quickly giving all nations access to climate protection technologies and strategies,” said Hans-Josef Fell, founder of German think tank Energy Watch Group.

The renewable energy supplies have been studied and proven to be technically feasible and economically advantageous, he added.

Fell noted that isolation, on the other hand, leads to “a slowdown in climate protection activities,” which leads to “catastrophic consequences due to the effects of global warming, such as the destruction of habitats and food bases.”

“A global effort across all borders for climate protection is … also an essential contribution to peace and prosperity,” he said.

China has reaffirmed its goals to peak carbon dioxide emissions before 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality before 2060. Fell said he is firmly convinced that those goals will be achieved.

For instance, China has actively created the conditions for the goals with the development of renewable energies, e-mobility and advocation of a green and low-carbon lifestyle.

There are a variety of climate protection initiatives at the local levels in all nations. Governments should therefore promote people-to-people exchanges so as to learn from each other’s strategies and actions, Fell said.

Europe and China should also increase their cooperation in ecological markets and environmental technologies, he suggested.