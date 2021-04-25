80 pct of travel agencies paralyzed in Angola due to COVID-19

At least 80 percent of tourism and travel agencies from the total of 468 agencies in Angola are paralyzed due to the measures imposed to contain the COVID-19, the country’s Secretary of State for Tourism, Helder Marcelino, said on Saturday.

Marcelino, who visited some of these agencies, said the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Environment is concerned with the problems that afflict the sector, mainly the equipment supply industry, and that in articulation with other sectors it will seek to mitigate issues such as the high tourist packages practiced in the country.

Isabel Apolinario, commercial director of one travel agency, said the sector is being sacrificed for not having products for sale, taking into account the pandemic and particularly the remaining sanitary cordon imposed in Luanda.

The ministry has said it will articulate with other sectors that contribute to the improvement of the sector to find ways to enable tourism agencies to continue to provide services and safeguard jobs.