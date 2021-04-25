Covid success: More than 12 million people in Britain fully vaccinated

More than 12 million people in Britain are fully vaccinated, according to official figures.

The British government said that 12,071, 810 people are fully vaccinated, having had their second dose.

The total number of people who have had a first dose is 33,508,590. More than half Britain’s population has had one jab, according to the official figures.

A total of 38,189,536 COVID-19 vaccinations took place in England between Dec. 8 and April 23, according to National Health Service (NHS) England data, including first and second doses, which is a rise of 501,800 over the previous day.

Government data up to April 23 showed that of the 45,580,400 jabs given in the country so far, 33,508,590 were first doses, a rise of 119,953 over the previous day.

Some 12,071,810 were second doses, an increase of 448,139, according to the official data.

Experts have warned that despite progress in vaccine rollout, Britain is “still not out of the woods” amid concerns over new variants, particularly those first emerged in South Africa, Brazil and India, and the third wave of pandemic on the European continent.