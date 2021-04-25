Iran: Troops kill three terrorists

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said on Saturday that its troops killed three terrorists in the southeastern Iranian province of Sistan and Baluchestan.

As reported by the IRGC’s official outlet Sepah News, a terrorist team “who had recently entered the area to carry out subversive and terrorist acts” was ambushed near the Pakistani border on Saturday and “destroyed” by IRGC troops.

Three militants were killed in the operation, and their weapons, ammunition and communication equipment were captured by the IRGC, according to the report.