Italian police officer reflects on pandemic year

Over a police career spanning more than 30 years, First Officer Francesca Fava from southern Italian port city of Naples said she’s never seen a challenge like the coronavirus pandemic.

Most police work involves a specific complaint, a methodical investigation, or providing a police presence that can prevent crimes from happening. Confronting the coronavirus, Fava told Xinhua, instead requires residents to be disciplined, follow the rules, and hang on until the situation improves.

“When the pandemic first arrived, the streets were empty except for the police,” said the 56-year-old. “But as time went by, people grew tired of staying inside. They ventured out, and they didn’t always follow the health rules put in place.”

Those rules include a prohibition on large gatherings, the obligatory use of masks, limits on commercial activity, and social distancing at all times. That’s where Fava works for and other law enforcement entities play a role.

“I understand why people do what they do, it’s a constant weight to live under these restrictions for so long,” she said. “But we all have to obey the rules so we can get back to our regular lives.”

Overall, Campania, the region that includes Naples, has fared better during the pandemic than Italy as a whole in terms of infections and deaths. But the region also trails the national average in terms of vaccinations.

On a day-to-day basis, Fava’s professional life remains mostly unchanged.

Around 500 police officers work under Fava’s leadership, and she has to make sure complex operations go smoothly while playing a role in answering emergency calls and patrols.

But during the pandemic there is an added layer: wearing face masks at all times, social distancing, constantly disinfecting public spaces and police vehicles, and plexiglass barriers between stations.

Her personal life has seen more obvious changes. She has only seen her 29-year-old daughter (who lives in Spain) twice since the start of the pandemic, for example. Her two other children, sons aged 25 and 18, respectively, are students who had to attend classes from home after schools and universities were shuttered due to coronavirus health rules.

“There have been some disruptions but a lot of people have it far worse than me,” Fava said. “At least my job requires me to leave the house.”

Naples has a reputation as a city with a high crime rate, due in part to characterizations in television programs and in films. But Fava said Naples’ crime problem is not worse than in any other big city.

“There is good and bad everywhere,” she said. “I think there is a problem with illegality in Naples, things like badly parked cars, but there is also a lot of tolerance and that helps balance things out.”

That is not to say her native city is above criticism. She said the city should have put coronavirus testing programs into place sooner, and she would like the residents to have better access to hospitals.

Fava said she did not dream of being a police officer as a child. She took the exam needed to join the police along with a few others and ended up in the force. But since then, she has developed a passion for her job.

“I think it’s important for a police officer to have empathy and the need to feel like they are doing something useful,” she said. “That is especially important in the current circumstances and I know [the police] are helping keep people safe.”