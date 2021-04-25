Turkish Cypriot leader has ‘new vision’ for Cyprus

Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar says he is going to Geneva with a new vision for Cyprus, ‘one based on the realities on the island’.

In a press statement issued Saturday, Tatar said there are two peoples with distinct national identities, running their own affairs separately since 1964.

“Today, they have their own institutions, national assemblies and laws, but sadly there is very little interaction between the two sides. We want to change that and usher in a new era of co-operation and mutual respect, but we need the help of the international community to achieve this”.

Tatar was speaking ahead of his trip to Geneva next week for informal talks with President Nicos Anastasiades and the foreign ministers of the island’s three Guarantor Powers, Turkey, Britain and Greece.

The meeting is being held on the invitation of the United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres.

President Anastasiades departs for Geneva tomorrow accompanied by political party leaders.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third.