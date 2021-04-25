UNHCR, IOM say disturbed by reports of deadly shipwreck off Libyan coast

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Friday that they were “disturbed” by reports of almost 130 illegal immigrants drowning in a shipwreck off the Libyan coast.

“UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) are deeply disturbed by reports of a tragic shipwreck off the coast of Libya. Fears are that this latest incident could have claimed the lives of up to 130 people,” said a joint statement issued by UNHCR and IOM.

The migrants’ rubber boat is believed to have departed from the city of Al-Khoms, some 120 km east of the capital Tripoli, and have capsized because of bad weather and stormy seas, the statement said.

“This would be the largest loss of life recorded in the Central Mediterranean since the beginning of the year. So far in 2021 alone, at least 300 other people have drowned or gone missing in the Central Mediterranean. This is a significant increase compared to the same period last year when some 150 people drowned or went missing along the same route,” it added.

UNHCR and IOM reiterated their call on the international community to take urgent steps to end avoidable loss of lives at sea, including the reactivation of search and rescue operations in the Mediterranean, enhanced coordination with all rescue actors, ending returns to unsafe ports, and establishing a safe and predictable disembarkation mechanism.

Libya has become a preferred point of departure for thousands of immigrants who attempt to cross the Mediterranean Sea to reach European shores, in order to escape insecurity and chaos that have plagued Libya since the fall of its leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

In 2020, a total of 11,891 illegal immigrants were rescued and returned to Libya, IOM estimates, noting 381 migrants died and 597 went missing on the Central Mediterranean route during the same period.

Rescued migrants end up inside overcrowded reception centers across Libya, despite repeated international calls to close them.