Bangladesh imposes ban on travellers’ entry from India over COVID-19

Amid its second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Bangladesh has imposed a ban on the entry of travellers from India via land ports.

Bangladesh’s Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen announced the COVID-19 border restriction on Sunday.

According to him, the ban applies to the personnel travel from India to Bangladesh and will last 14 days from Monday, but trade between the two countries will continue as usual.

The air travel between the two countries was suspended from April 14 following a steep rise in COVID-19 infections in India.

Bangladesh reported 2,922 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 101 new deaths from the coronavirus epidemic on Sunday, bringing its total tally to 745,322 with 11,053 deaths.

The official data showed that 21,922 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

The total number of recovered patients in the country rose to 657,452 with 4,301 new recoveries reported on Sunday, said Bangladesh’s Directorate General of Health Services.

According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is currently 1.48 percent and recovery rate is 88.21 percent.