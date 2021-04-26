Five arrested on links with police officer stabbing in France

Five people associated with the man who carried out a deadly knife attack against a female police officer last Friday have been arrested, France’s anti-terrorism prosecutor Jean-Francois Ricard announced Sunday.

Ricard told reporters that a fifth person was detained earlier in the day on links with the knifeman who stabbed to death an administrative worker at a police station southwest of Paris.

Four other individuals, including the killer’s father, were also detained on Friday. They remained in custody as part of the investigation to determine the attacker’s profile, his motive and if he acted alone.

Identified as Jamel G, the attacker had fatally stabbed a policewoman in the throat and abdomen before being shot dead by police officers. He was believed to have shouted “Allahu Akbar,” or “God is Greatest,” during the attack, Ricard said.

“The attacker, just before carrying out his act, had looked at religious chants and videos glorifying jihad and martyrdom,” he said.

The attacker, of Tunisian origin, had arrived in France illegally in 2009. He had obtained residency papers in late 2020. He was not known to intelligence services for radicalization and suffered “some personality disorder,” according to the prosecutor.

France has suffered several terror attacks on home soil, with the deadliest bombings and mass shootings occurring in Paris in November 2015, which killed 130 people and injured more than 400.