Iraqi PM suspends health minister over huge fire in Baghdad’s hospital

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi decided on Sunday to suspend Minister of Health Hassan al-Tamimi and launched an investigation into the huge fire in Ibn al-Khatib hospital in the capital Baghdad.

A statement by Al-Kadhimi’s media office said the prime minister held an extraordinary session to discuss the tragic fire incident in the hospital, which is located in eastern Bagdad and provides care for severe coronavirus patients in its intensive care unit.

Al-Kadhimi decided to form a committee headed by Minister of Interior Abdul Ghani al-Asadi to investigate the fire incident within a five-day period to hold those negligent people responsible, the statement said.

The session came after several oxygen cylinders exploded late on Saturday night, setting off a huge fire at Ibn al-Khatib Hospital, leaving so far at least 82 people killed and some 110 wounded.

Civil defense teams and firefighting vehicles arrived at the scene to put out the fire and managed to prevent the fire from reaching the upper floors and rescued some 90 patients and health workers who were surrounded by flames in the building.