Jordan suspends flights from India to prevent “double mutant” variant of COVID-19

Jordan on Sunday decided to ban flights from India after the South Asian country witnessed a surge in COVID-19 cases and registered a “double mutant” variant of the virus.

The flight ban, announced by Transport Minister Wajih Azaizeh, will last 14 days starting Sunday.

“We made the decision after the double mutant variant of coronavirus appeared in India and we do not want any infections to occur in Jordan,” Azaizeh was quoted as saying by the state-owned Al Mamlaka TV station.

“The report about a new double mutant variant of COVID-19 in India makes it necessary for us to take precautionary measures to keep the epidemiological situation stable” in Jordan, he added.