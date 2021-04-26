Romania expels Russian diplomat

The Romanian authorities have decided to declare a diplomat at the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Bucharest persona non grata, a Foreign Ministry press release informed on Monday.

The diplomat is Deputy Military Attache Alexey Grishaev, whose “activities and actions contravene the provisions of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961,” said the release.

The move came a few days after Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Bulgaria adopted similar measures.

Grishaev has been stationed in Romania since September 2018, according to the information on the website of the Romanian Foreign Ministry.