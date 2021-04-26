Shops, gyms and pubs reopen in Scotland after lockdown eased

Non-essential shops, gyms, swimming pools, pubs and restaurants reopened Monday in Scotland as the region further eases its COVID-19 lockdown.

Early morning queues were seen at fashion retailers in major cities like Glasgow and Edinburgh as shoppers waited for doors to open, according to the BBC.

Under the new measures, travel restrictions were scrapped and people in Scotland are allowed to travel to other parts of Britain for non-essential reasons.

Meanwhile, nail salons, museums and holiday accommodation can also reopen in Scotland.

Unlike England, pubs and restaurants will be able to open indoors until 20:00 BST (1900 GMT), but alcohol will have to be served to customers sitting outside.

Scottish officials said the lockdown can be eased because coronavirus cases continue to fall in the region and the most vulnerable people have been offered their first vaccine dose.

Scotland has been in Level Four lockdown, the toughest coronavirus restrictions, since Dec. 26 last year, with all non-essential shops, leisure facilities and hospitality venues closed.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has acknowledged that the majority of scientific experts are of the view that there will be another wave of COVID-19 at some stage this year and Britons must learn to live with the virus.

However, he said there was nothing in scientific data to suggest Britain would have to deviate from the roadmap out of lockdown.

In England, all shops reopened from April 12 as lockdown eased, along with hairdressers, beauty salons and other close-contact services.

Restaurants and pubs were allowed to serve food and alcohol to customers sitting outdoors. Meanwhile, gyms, spas, zoos, theme parks, libraries and community centers can all open.

On May 17, restaurants and pubs are expected to be allowed to resume indoor service and see most rules on gathering outdoors lifted.

The British government’s four-step plan is expected to see all legal restrictions in England being removed by mid-June.

Experts have warned that despite progress in vaccine rollout, Britain is “still not out of the woods” amid concerns over new variants, particularly those first emerged in South Africa, Brazil and India, and the third wave of pandemic on the European continent.