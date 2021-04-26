Turkey issues warrants for over 500 military personnel over failed coup

Turkish prosecutors issued on Monday detention warrants for 532 military personnel over their alleged links to a network accused of orchestrating a coup attempt in 2016.

Police units launched operations in 62 provinces as part of an investigation co-conducted by prosecutors in Istanbul and Izmir, said the state-run Anadolu agency.

Prosecutors concluded that the suspects have connections with the network headed by U.S.-based Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen, according to Anadolu.

Those targeted in operations included 459 soldiers on duty and dismissed military school students, according to media reports.

The Turkish government blames Gulen and his network for masterminding the coup bid in July 2016, in which 250 people were killed.