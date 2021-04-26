Turkish Cypriots push for British recognition – Reports

The Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar has called on the British government to support the two-state solution model that he will put on the table at the 5+1 meeting in Geneva this week.

According to an email sent to media from the Turkish Cypriot ‘PIO,’ Tatar gave a private interview to the Sunday Express newspaper in which he urged Britain to use Brexit freedoms to recognise northern Cyprus as a sovereign country.

Turkey is alone in recognizing northern Cyprus as an independent state. Cyprus was split after a Turkish invasion in 1974.

Stating that Britain, which quit the EU, could now ‘fulfil its duty’ as a neutral guarantor state and treat the two sides on the island equally, Tatar said: ‘We do not want to waste any more time. We have wasted time in vain for so many years’.

Tatar also said that the natural gas found around the island only increases tensions.

Tatar added that the ‘realities on the island are obvious’ and that there are currently two states living peacefully side by side.