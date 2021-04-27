Germany restricts travel from India due to COVID-19 variant outbreak

Germany classified India as a region with a particularly high risk of infection with COVID-19, a so-called virus variant region, and restricted travel between India and Germany with immediate effect on Monday.

“We are very concerned about the newly discovered virus mutation in India,” said Minister of Health Jens Spahn via Twitter on Saturday. “In order not to jeopardize our vaccination campaign, travel to India must be significantly restricted.”

Only German citizens travelling from India were allowed to enter the country. “They must also be tested before departure and enter a 14-day quarantine immediately after entry,” Spahn noted.

Germany’s Foreign Minister Heiko Maas sent a message of support and solidarity towards India. “Right now, the second wave is overwhelming India with unprecedented force. It was right that we acted quickly to stop the entry of the new mutation into Germany,” he told the German newspaper Rheinische Post on Sunday.

“However, it is equally important that we now do our utmost to help India overcome the emergency,” Maas said. India had taken on a key role in the joint fight against COVID-19 as the most important supplier to the Covax global vaccination alliance.

“This deserves not only our respect, but also our solidarity right now,” said Maas, adding that the German government, in talks with companies, was currently preparing aid deliveries such as oxygen and medicines.

India is presently witnessing a resurgence in COVID-19 cases. On Monday morning the country reported the world’s biggest-ever daily surge with 352,991 new cases and 2,812 related deaths in the past 24 hours.