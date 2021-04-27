Iranian FM in Baghdad for talks on bilateral ties, regional situation

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Monday paid an official visit to Iraq for talks with Iraqi leaders on the bilateral ties and regional situation.

Zarif, heading a high-level delegation, arrived in Baghdad in the afternoon. He was received by his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein before holding talks.

At a joint press conference after their meeting, Zarif said that Iran “appreciates the pivotal role of Iraq in the region,” while stressing that Iran respects Iraq’s sovereignty and will not interfere in its internal affairs.

“Our relations with Iraq are strong, and we look forward to strengthening them,” he said, adding that Iran is also ready to enhance cooperation with Iraq on energy, railway connections, and combating drug trafficking.

For his part, Hussein said that “Iraq has begun to play an important and vital role in the region to support stability and understanding to establish peace in the region.”

Hussein also said that he discussed with Zarif the negotiations over the Iranian nuclear deal, adding that both are happy to see progress made in this area.

Later in the day, the Iraqi presidency’s media office said that Iraqi President Barham Salih also met with Zarif. They discussed the bilateral relations, while highlighting the importance of strengthening cooperation and activating the agreements concluded between the two sides.

“The countries of the region face many challenges, and there is a need for coordination and dialogue to overcome differences,” Salih was quoted as saying.

Zarif conveyed the condolences from Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to Salih over the tragedy caused by the Ibn al-Khatib Hospital fire that killed 82 people and wounded over 100.

Zarif also met with Iraqi parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi, who stressed that Iraq adopts a policy of openness which seeks to build balanced relations with its regional and international partners, and play a positive role in seeking peace through dialogues and negotiations.

Later in the day, the media office of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi said that al-Kadhimi met with Zarif to discuss enhancing the bilateral cooperation on dealing with common security threats.

For his part, Zarif stressed the importance of Iraq’s role in adopting the policy of dialogue and calm for the sake of security, stability and peace in the region.

Zarif will also visit the holy Shiite city of Najaf before flying to the semi-autonomous region of Kurdistan in northern Iraq.