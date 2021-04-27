Jordan’s king denounces “aggression” against Muslims in Jerusalem during Ramadan

King Abdullah II of Jordan on Monday denounced the “aggression” against the Muslims in Jerusalem during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

The king made his remarks at a meeting with Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Nayef Al Hajraf, during which they discussed means to enhance cooperation and strategic partnership between Jordan and Gulf countries.

Violent clashes erupted between Israeli security forces and Muslim protesters in East Jerusalem on Saturday, leaving scores injured.

The meeting also covered the latest Arab and regional developments, foremost of which is the Palestinian issue and the developments in Jerusalem, according to a statement by the Royal Hashemite Court.

Hajraf delivered best wishes from GCC leaders and peoples to the king on the occasion of the country’s centennial, praising the remarkable achievements of the kingdom.