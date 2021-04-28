10 pct of Swiss population vaccinated against COVID-19, infections stabilizing: official

The Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH), Switzerland’s official public health department, announced Tuesday that 10 percent of the Swiss population has been vaccinated against COVID-19 while some 18 percent received at least one vaccine dose.

“The number of completely vaccinated people is close to 870,000, which amounts to 10 percent of the population,” said Virginie Masserey, FOPH’s head of Infection Control and Vaccination Program, at a press conference.

The FOPH also reassured that the number of new infections was not increasing despite the recent opening of restaurant terraces.

“During the last few weeks, we saw stabilization in the number of infections,” said Masserey, even though she confirmed that the B117 variant, originating from the UK, is “predominant.”

The B117 has been detected in 17,000 infections since the end of February, about 62 percent of all infections since that period. Masserey said that the variant was “more virulent” and caused “more severe infections.”

Following Saturday’s detection of the variant originating from India, the FOPH confirmed that no further cases were discovered in Switzerland after travel restrictions to the Indian peninsula were implemented Monday evening.