Portugal’s handball team reaches Euro 2022 after win in Israel

Portugal’s handball national team has secured a spot at the Euro 2022 tournament, after an away win against Israel 41-29 on Thursday evening in Tel Aviv in Group 4 of the qualifiers phase 2.

With one gameday to go, Portugal has secured one of the top two places in the group, leading to the final tournament to be held in January 2022 in Hungary and Slovakia.

Portugal currently leads the group with eight points from five games, ahead of Iceland, who lost to Lithuania 20-27 and remained with six points. Lithuania is in third place with four points, followed by Israel with two points.

The game, held at the Drive In Arena in Tel Aviv, was dominated by the Portuguese from the first minute.

Goals by Diogo Branquinho, Alexandre Cavalcanti, and Andre Gomes helped Portugal lead 17-7 in the 20th minute and 22-13 at halftime.

Branquinho scored nine goals for Portugal, with Gomes adding six.

Yirmi Sidi scored a team-high six goals for Israel.

Both teams will end their games in the group on Sunday when Portugal faces Lithuania and Israel plays in Iceland.