Tunisia reports 1,902 new COVID-19 cases, 307,215 in total

Tunisian Health Ministry reported on Thursday 1,902 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of infections in the country to 307,215.

The death toll from the virus rose by 78 to 10,641 in Tunisia, the ministry said in a statement.

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the North African country reached 2,788, including 519 in intensive care units, while the total number of recoveries hit 258,190, it said.

A total of 1,305,372 lab tests have been carried out in Tunisia so far, said the ministry.

Since the start of the national vaccination campaign against the coronavirus on March 13, a total of 358,746 Tunisians have received the vaccine, according to the latest figures published by the ministry.