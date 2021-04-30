Turkey reports 37,674 new COVID-19 cases, 4,788,700 in total

Turkey on Thursday reported 37,674 new COVID-19 cases, including 2,715 symptomatic patients, as the total number of positive cases in the country reached 4,788,700, according to its health ministry.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 339 to 39,737, while the total recoveries climbed to 4,255,714 after 43,253 more cases recovered in the last 24 hours.

The rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients stands at 2.4 percent and the number of seriously ill patients is 3,581 in the country, said the ministry.

A total of 278,108 tests were conducted over the past day, raising the overall number of tests in Turkey to 46,996,712.

Turkey started mass vaccination for COVID-19 on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese CoronaVac vaccine. More than 13,647,000 people have been vaccinated so far.