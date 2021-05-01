Iraqi health officials warn of double-mutant coronavirus variant identified in India

Iraqi health officials on Friday warned of the new double mutant variant of the coronavirus identified in India as it could reach Iraq.

“The strain of the coronavirus (identified) in India has higher transmissibility and its danger is greater than the strain in Britain, and it affects young people and children,” Ruba Falah, head of the ministry’s media office, said in a press release.

“The health authorities have not recorded any infection with the strain in Iraq so far, but everything is possible due to non-compliance with health prevention measures and the reluctance of citizens to take the vaccine, as well as travelling to the affected countries,” Falah added.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health reported 6,405 new coronavirus cases during the past 24 hours in Iraq, raising the total nationwide number to 1,065,199.

A statement by the ministry also reported 32 new deaths, raising the death toll from the infectious virus to 15,465, while the total recoveries in Iraq climbed by 7,111 to 942,046.

A total of 9,338,101 tests have been carried out across the country since the outbreak of the disease in February 2020, with 46,049 done during the day.

A total of 9,928 people were vaccinated against the COVID-19 during the past 24 hours across the country, bringing the total number of doses received to 351,680.

Iraq has taken a series of measures to curb the recent rise in coronavirus infections. The Iraqi National Board for Selection of Drugs has approved the emergency use of China’s Sinopharm vaccines, in addition to AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNTech, and Sputnik V vaccines.

Since the early stage of the pandemic in 2020, the Chinese government has sent medical aid to Iraq and donated two shipments of Sinopharm vaccines to the country to help combat the pandemic.