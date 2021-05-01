Russia imposes entry ban on 8 EU officials

The Russian Foreign Ministry announced on Friday that eight officials from the European Union (EU)’s bodies and member countries are banned from entering Russia in retaliation.

The sanctioned figures include President of the European Parliament David Sassoli, and European Commission Vice President for Values and Transparency Vera Jourova.

The ban also targets chairman of Latvia’s national electronic media council Ivars Abolins, director of the Latvian state language center Maris Baltins, member of the French delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe Jacques Maire, Berlin’s chief prosecutor Jorg Raupach, head of the CBRN protection and security division at the Swedish Defense Research Agency Asa Scott, and head of Estonia’s language department Ilmar Tomusk.

Moscow introduced the blacklist in response to the European Council’s entry ban on six Russian officials on March 2 and 22.

“This practice (of sanctions) runs counter to the UN Charter and the fundamental norms of international law,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“All our proposals to resolve any problematic issues between Russia and the EU through direct professional dialogue are consistently ignored or rejected,” it added.

Such actions of the EU are aimed at restraining the development of Russia, a path encouraged by the United States, which attempts to “turn Europe into an arena of acute geopolitical confrontation,” according to the ministry.

The ministry summoned head of the EU Delegation to Russia Markus Ederer earlier on Friday, informed him of the restrictions, and vowed to continue retaliation for further hostile moves of the EU.